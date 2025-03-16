Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 368,300 shares, an increase of 63.9% from the February 13th total of 224,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 690,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Actelis Networks

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Actelis Networks stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.78% of Actelis Networks worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on shares of Actelis Networks in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Actelis Networks Trading Up 13.7 %

ASNS stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Actelis Networks has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.00.

About Actelis Networks

Actelis Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of cyber hardened, hybrid fiber, networking solutions for Internet of Things and telecommunication companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It provides rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications, including federal, state, and local governments; intelligent traffic systems; and military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus applications.

