adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $248.86 and traded as low as $240.95. adidas shares last traded at $240.95, with a volume of 144 shares changing hands.
adidas Trading Up 0.4 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.37 and a 200-day moving average of $248.88.
About adidas
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.
