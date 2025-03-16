Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,342 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 0.8% of First National Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,616 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $765,094,000 after purchasing an additional 33,414 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,696 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,784,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Adobe by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 201.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 117,383 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,779,000 after purchasing an additional 78,384 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Adobe by 33.0% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,519 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $394.74 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $374.50 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $437.03 and a 200-day moving average of $482.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,203.55. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Ricks purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,796.32. This trade represents a 82.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.60.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

