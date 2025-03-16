Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. State Street Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,035 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,597,337,000 after purchasing an additional 441,924 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,086,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,909,350,000 after purchasing an additional 290,784 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,195,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,432,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $100.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.05 and its 200-day moving average is $133.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.73 and a 1 year high of $193.50. The company has a market cap of $163.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. DZ Bank lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

