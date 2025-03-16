AGF Management Ltd. Buys New Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Playtika by 705.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 161,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 141,231 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 17,574 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 8.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,249,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,177,000 after purchasing an additional 829,372 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 75,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $572,459.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,554,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,182,136.40. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Playtika Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of PLTK opened at $4.58 on Friday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.38.
Playtika Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Playtika’s payout ratio is 90.91%.
Playtika Company Profile
Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.
