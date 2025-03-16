AGF Management Ltd. Buys New Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2025

AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTKFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Playtika by 705.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 161,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 141,231 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 17,574 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 8.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,249,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,177,000 after purchasing an additional 829,372 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 75,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $572,459.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,554,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,182,136.40. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLTK. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Baird R W cut shares of Playtika from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Playtika from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Playtika from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Playtika

Playtika Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PLTK opened at $4.58 on Friday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.38.

Playtika Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Playtika’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Playtika Company Profile

(Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTKFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.