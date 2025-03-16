AGF Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth about $59,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TAP. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $59.68 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $69.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.17 and a 200 day moving average of $57.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

