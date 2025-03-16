AGF Management Ltd. Has $407,000 Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 102.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,221,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Teradyne by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,079 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Teradyne by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 88,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,878,000 after buying an additional 20,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 445 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $49,613.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,544.59. This trade represents a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,800. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,134. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Teradyne

Teradyne Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:TER opened at $86.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.98 and a twelve month high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.