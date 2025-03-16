Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) Short Interest Update

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 237,400 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the February 13th total of 469,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 630,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ainos Stock Up 8.6 %

AIMD stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. Ainos has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54.

Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.

Ainos Company Profile

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos’ cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a’s broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

