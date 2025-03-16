Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Hutchinson Capital Management CA

Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,703 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises about 2.0% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $10,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,585,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,270,634,000 after acquiring an additional 112,864 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,466,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,577,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3,602.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 958,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,537,000 after purchasing an additional 932,956 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 903,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,140,000 after purchasing an additional 42,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 876,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,417,000 after purchasing an additional 70,553 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

ARE opened at $99.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.24 and its 200-day moving average is $107.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $130.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. On average, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 293.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.30.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

