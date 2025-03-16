AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the February 13th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AWF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 275,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,021. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.93. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $11.36.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,127 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elm3 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000.

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.