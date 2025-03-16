Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.0% of First National Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,338,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,181,000 after purchasing an additional 51,226 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,024,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,149,000 after purchasing an additional 264,962 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 48.4% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $323,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.8 %

GOOG opened at $167.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.41 and its 200 day moving average is $178.00.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $33,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,285.89. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 29,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.89, for a total transaction of $5,374,012.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 272,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,376,238.74. This trade represents a 9.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,882 shares of company stock worth $17,934,130 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

