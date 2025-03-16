AlphaQuest LLC Purchases 1,082 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 36,066.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JLL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,530,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,624,000 after buying an additional 459,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 899,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,641,000 after acquiring an additional 53,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 394,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,791,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on JLL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

JLL opened at $249.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.51. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $171.45 and a 52-week high of $288.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

