AlphaQuest LLC Raises Stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 184.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,786 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSI. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after buying an additional 137,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on RSI shares. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 109,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $1,079,234.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,082,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,511,403.60. This trade represents a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $293,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 531,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,673.97. This represents a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 960,164 shares of company stock worth $12,870,812. Insiders own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Up 11.0 %

Shares of RSI stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -537.25 and a beta of 1.92.

Rush Street Interactive Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

