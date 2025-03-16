Altus Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Trading Up 13.0 %

MicroStrategy stock opened at $297.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a PE ratio of -52.81 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.99. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $543.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

MicroStrategy Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.