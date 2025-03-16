Altus Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.49 and its 200 day moving average is $100.48. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

