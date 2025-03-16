Altus Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Altus Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 2.5% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $134.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $124.37 and a 52-week high of $144.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.70.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.