Altus Wealth Group LLC Makes New $258,000 Investment in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF)

Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HISF stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.47. The company has a market cap of $44.25 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $42.95 and a 12-month high of $45.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

