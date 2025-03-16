American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Buys 126,000 Shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,384,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,000 shares during the period. Cadiz comprises about 4.1% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cadiz were worth $12,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadiz by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 30,354 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 528,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 72,079 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadiz by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 187,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 104,400 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its stake in Cadiz by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 142,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 59,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cadiz by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Cadiz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDZI opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $271.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.96. Cadiz Inc. has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $5.68.

About Cadiz

(Free Report)

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

