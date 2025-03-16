American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Rexford Industrial Realty makes up about 1.5% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 22,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,416,000. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,302,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,686,000 after buying an additional 344,972 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 431,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 120,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 76,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on REXR. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:REXR opened at $39.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.92 and a 1-year high of $52.61.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.31. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 3.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 142.15%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Stories

