American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 91.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,642 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 315.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 169,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,110,000 after purchasing an additional 128,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 14,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE opened at $99.30 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $130.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 293.33%.

ARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

