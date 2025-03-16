American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Shares Bought by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunpointe LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 1,317.6% during the fourth quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 197,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,927,000 after purchasing an additional 184,010 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,025,000 after buying an additional 109,366 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,229,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 105,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 67,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 419,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,051,000 after acquiring an additional 36,910 shares in the last quarter.

TAXF opened at $49.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average is $50.60. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.61 and a 52-week high of $51.63.

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

