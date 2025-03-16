American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 214.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMWD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in American Woodmark by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 537,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,227,000 after buying an additional 40,378 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Woodmark by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 489,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,931,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in American Woodmark by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 330,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after buying an additional 30,493 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Woodmark by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,223,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Woodmark by 1,570.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after buying an additional 242,030 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Woodmark

In related news, Director James G. Davis sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $100,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,252.67. The trade was a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $474,548. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

American Woodmark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $59.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.93. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $57.44 and a one year high of $106.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.33.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.27). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $397.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.72 million.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

