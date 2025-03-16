Anita Mahon Sells 10,558 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) EVP Anita Mahon sold 10,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $484,823.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,822.56. This represents a 10.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ExlService Stock Up 1.7 %

EXLS stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average of $44.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $481.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.68 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

Get Our Latest Report on ExlService

Institutional Trading of ExlService

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 2,827.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.