Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on APGE. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Apogee Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.17.

Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:APGE opened at $39.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.60. Apogee Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $71.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.46.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.25). Equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 1,590 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $48,463.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,651,485.84. This trade represents a 0.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $732,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,968,439.95. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,195 shares of company stock worth $2,026,392. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 35.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,814,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,451 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,021,000 after acquiring an additional 71,703 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,355,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,390,000 after acquiring an additional 160,822 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,283,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,155,000 after acquiring an additional 581,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,135,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,455,000 after acquiring an additional 665,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Further Reading

