AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Acquired by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,942,000 after purchasing an additional 117,186 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AppLovin by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 44,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.89, for a total value of $18,243,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,869,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,045,567.88. The trade was a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total transaction of $64,930,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,209 shares in the company, valued at $201,675,501.85. This represents a 24.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,871 shares of company stock valued at $111,401,882 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APP. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AppLovin from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective (up from $480.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AppLovin

AppLovin Stock Performance

NASDAQ APP opened at $292.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $357.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.51, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.33. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $525.15.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.