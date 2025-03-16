Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Short Interest Down 49.8% in February

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decrease of 49.8% from the February 13th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ACGLN opened at $17.89 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.42.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be paid a $0.2844 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Arch Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.