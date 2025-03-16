Arrow Exploration’s (AXL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 44 ($0.57) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) price target on shares of Arrow Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Arrow Exploration stock opened at GBX 17.35 ($0.22) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 21.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 24.27. Arrow Exploration has a fifty-two week low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 33.50 ($0.43). The stock has a market cap of £62.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Arrow Exploration Corp. (operating in Colombia via a branch of its 100% owned subsidiary Carrao Energy SA) is a publicly-traded company with a portfolio of premier Colombian oil assets that are under-exploited, under-explored and offer high potential growth. The Company’s business plan is to expand oil production from some of Colombia’s most active basins, including the Llanos, Middle Magdalena Valley (MMV) and Putumayo Basin.

