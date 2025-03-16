Arrow Exploration’s (AXL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 44 ($0.57) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) price target on shares of Arrow Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXL
Arrow Exploration Stock Performance
Arrow Exploration Company Profile
Arrow Exploration Corp. (operating in Colombia via a branch of its 100% owned subsidiary Carrao Energy SA) is a publicly-traded company with a portfolio of premier Colombian oil assets that are under-exploited, under-explored and offer high potential growth. The Company’s business plan is to expand oil production from some of Colombia’s most active basins, including the Llanos, Middle Magdalena Valley (MMV) and Putumayo Basin.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Arrow Exploration
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.