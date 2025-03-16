Ascent Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 40,375 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ascent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Ascent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $46.08 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.59.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.