Ascent Capital Management LLC Takes Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Ascent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 21,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 47.5% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $24.10. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.22.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.06%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSK. B. Riley downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

