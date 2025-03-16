Associated Banc Corp Has $2.02 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 24,986 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 335,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,066,000 after purchasing an additional 97,524 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $83.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.99 and its 200-day moving average is $79.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

