Associated Banc Corp Purchases 53 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Associated Banc Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,672,147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,443 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45,890.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,394,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,860 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21,916.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 737,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,016,000 after acquiring an additional 734,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $142,774,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $202.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $191.34 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.18.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

