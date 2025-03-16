Associated Banc Corp Sells 4,700 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,799 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $162.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.23 and its 200 day moving average is $163.62. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $196.95.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.16.

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

