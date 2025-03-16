Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.08 and traded as low as $23.62. Associated British Foods shares last traded at $24.18, with a volume of 16,710 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods Stock Up 1.3 %

About Associated British Foods

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average is $27.30.

(Get Free Report)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.