Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.08 and traded as low as $23.62. Associated British Foods shares last traded at $24.18, with a volume of 16,710 shares traded.
Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.
Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.
