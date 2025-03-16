Atala Financial Inc Buys New Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 73.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $124.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.3508 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

