Atala Financial Inc Invests $31,000 in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Targa Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Waters S. Iv Davis sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total value of $429,809.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,957.74. This represents a 43.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.30, for a total value of $6,905,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,206,024.70. This trade represents a 29.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,914 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,288. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRGP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $190.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $171.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.43.

Targa Resources Price Performance

TRGP stock opened at $190.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.32. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $106.04 and a 12 month high of $218.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

