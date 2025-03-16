Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.20 ($0.08). Autins Group shares last traded at GBX 6.20 ($0.08), with a volume of 2,750 shares changing hands.
Autins Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47. The company has a market capitalization of £3.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -700.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.33.
Autins Group Company Profile
Autins is a highly innovative and technically driven organisation.
