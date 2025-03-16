Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.20 ($0.08). Autins Group shares last traded at GBX 6.20 ($0.08), with a volume of 2,750 shares changing hands.

Autins Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47. The company has a market capitalization of £3.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -700.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.33.

Autins Group Company Profile

Autins specialises in the design, manufacture and supply of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions primarily in the automotive sector but with an increasing focus on other sectors, including flooring, office interiors, PPE, medical, building and wider industrial applications.

Autins is a highly innovative and technically driven organisation.

