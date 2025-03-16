Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,718 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk stock opened at $254.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.57. The firm has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.32 and a twelve month high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Autodesk from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. HSBC lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.43.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

