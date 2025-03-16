AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives $3,651.91 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and four have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,651.91.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,750.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,700.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,525.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

AZO stock opened at $3,553.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $2,728.97 and a 12 month high of $3,704.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,401.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,244.10.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total value of $568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $177,500. This trade represents a 76.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.08, for a total transaction of $482,810.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,682.24. The trade was a 25.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,871 shares of company stock worth $6,720,811 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZO. TFR Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in AutoZone by 630.1% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $95,480,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

