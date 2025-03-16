Avalon Trust Co Trims Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Avalon Trust Co lowered its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,764 shares during the quarter. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $6,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,675,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,195 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,003,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,273,000 after acquiring an additional 790,078 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $22,033,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,745,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,477,000 after acquiring an additional 598,290 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 680,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,632,000 after purchasing an additional 384,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIP shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.58. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 1.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,300.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

