Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 9961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Babcock International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

