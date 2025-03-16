Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 9961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Babcock International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCKIY
Babcock International Group Price Performance
Babcock International Group Company Profile
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Babcock International Group
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.