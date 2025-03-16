Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 250,400 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the February 13th total of 183,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 351,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th.
NYSE BMA traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,347. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Banco Macro has a 52 week low of $42.23 and a 52 week high of $118.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.66.
Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.
