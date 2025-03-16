Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 250,400 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the February 13th total of 183,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 351,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BMA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Macro

Banco Macro Stock Up 3.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Macro by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its position in Banco Macro by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Banco Macro by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Banco Macro by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Banco Macro by 1,829.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BMA traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,347. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Banco Macro has a 52 week low of $42.23 and a 52 week high of $118.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.66.

About Banco Macro

(Get Free Report)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.