Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as low as C$0.26. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 14,120 shares traded.

Baylin Technologies Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -559.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.39.

About Baylin Technologies

Baylin Technologies Inc is a diversified global wireless technology company. The Company is focused on the research, design, development, manufacture and sale of passive and active radiofrequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. Its products are marketed and sold under the brand names Galtronics, Advantech Wireless, Alga Microwave and Mitec VSAT.

