Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $35,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 10.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth $288,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 11.8% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BELFB opened at $76.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.74 and a 12-month high of $92.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.85 million, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.41 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BELFB shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

