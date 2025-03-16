Best Cybersecurity Stocks Worth Watching – March 16th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Dell Technologies, Fortinet, Motorola Solutions, and Emerson Electric are the seven Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks refer to shares in companies that provide products and services designed to protect computer systems, networks, and sensitive data from cyber threats such as hacking, viruses, and other digital attacks. These stocks are driven by increasing global reliance on digital technologies and the corresponding rise in the need for robust cybersecurity measures across various industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.49. 31,966,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,160,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $140.03 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $21.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $353.73. 4,360,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,095,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 693.60, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $455.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $385.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.31.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $6.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,562,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,824,245. The firm has a market cap of $120.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.04. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $132.50 and a 1 year high of $208.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.86.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Dell Technologies stock traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,927,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,658,792. The firm has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $86.93 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.13.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Shares of FTNT traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,972,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,712. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $114.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.17 and its 200-day moving average is $91.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions (MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $418.07. 714,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $332.98 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The company has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $450.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.23.

Emerson Electric (EMR)

Emerson Electric Co., a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,058,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $96.62 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.37 and a 200 day moving average of $118.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

