Best Music Stocks To Research – March 13th

Apple, Amazon.com, Alibaba Group, Spotify Technology, and Walt Disney are the five Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are publicly traded shares of companies involved in various aspects of the music industry, such as record labels, streaming platforms, and music production companies. These stocks provide investors with the opportunity to participate in the growth and trends of the music market, which is influenced by factors like technological innovation, consumer behavior, and cultural trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $4.66 on Thursday, hitting $212.32. 33,879,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,288,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple has a 12-month low of $164.08 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.00. The company has a market cap of $3.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $5.32 on Thursday, reaching $193.58. The stock had a trading volume of 25,350,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,019,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE BABA traded up $1.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,241,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,778,105. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.90. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $145.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Spotify Technology stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $536.97. 1,542,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,820. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $249.58 and a 1-year high of $652.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $551.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.20. The stock has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.09 and a beta of 1.66.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.17. 6,215,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,575,195. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.63 and a 200 day moving average of $104.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $175.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

