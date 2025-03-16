Best Pharmaceutical Stocks To Follow Today – March 15th

D-Wave Quantum, Eli Lilly and Company, and Abbott Laboratories are the three Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares in companies that research, develop, manufacture, and market medications and other healthcare products. Investors in these stocks are typically influenced by factors such as clinical trial results, regulatory approvals, and patent issues, which can lead to significant market volatility compared to other sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of QBTS stock traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.19. 260,099,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,005,437. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.12. D-Wave Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $11.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $813.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,099,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $830.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $844.01. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $711.40 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $771.38 billion, a PE ratio of 69.47, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,537,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,601,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.38. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $99.71 and a twelve month high of $141.23. The firm has a market cap of $220.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABT

Featured Articles