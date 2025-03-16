Best Retail Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 16th

Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon.com, and Walmart are the five Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of companies that sell goods or services directly to consumers. These companies operate through various channels, including brick-and-mortar stores and online platforms, and their performance is directly linked to consumer spending trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $9.30 on Friday, reaching $249.98. 99,883,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,788,172. The stock has a market cap of $804.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $351.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.51. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $3.81 on Friday, reaching $213.49. 60,053,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,051,619. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.77. Apple has a 1-year low of $164.08 and a 1-year high of $260.10.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $9.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $388.56. The company had a trading volume of 19,927,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,347,061. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $376.91 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $412.43 and its 200 day moving average is $420.59.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.95. The company had a trading volume of 38,031,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,176,693. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.65 and its 200 day moving average is $207.50.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.29. The company had a trading volume of 35,480,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,827,975. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $685.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.74 and its 200 day moving average is $88.71.

