Best Value Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 15th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Berkshire Hathaway, and Intel are the three Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that are considered undervalued based on fundamental metrics like earnings, dividends, or book value relative to their market price. These stocks tend to trade at lower valuation ratios compared to their peers, and investors often seek them for the potential of price appreciation and steady income, especially when the market has overlooked their intrinsic value. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.73. 91,672,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,620,148. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.71. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $64.95.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded up $10.96 on Friday, reaching $515.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,771,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,730. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $518.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $477.27 and its 200 day moving average is $466.77.

Intel (INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

INTC traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $24.05. The company had a trading volume of 116,504,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,714,805. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.41. The stock has a market cap of $104.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average is $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

