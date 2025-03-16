BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Sells $103,775.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CFO Troy Wichterman sold 4,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $103,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,225. The trade was a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Troy Wichterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Troy Wichterman sold 660 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $16,803.60.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Troy Wichterman sold 159 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $4,219.86.

On Monday, January 6th, Troy Wichterman sold 987 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $26,668.74.

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $22.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLFS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

