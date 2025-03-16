BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 305,700 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the February 13th total of 520,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 593,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYT. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance

HYT traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $9.61. 512,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,597. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $10.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

